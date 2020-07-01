WATCH: NASA shares amazing 10-year time-lapse of the sun

(WJW) — After watching the sun non-stop for over a decade, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory merged 425 million high-resolution images into a 10-year time-lapse.

According to NASA’s website, the images amass 20 million gigabytes of data.

“This information has enabled countless new discoveries about the workings of our closest star and how it influences the solar system,” the website states.

According to the website, the observatory captures an image of the sun every .75 seconds.

The time-lapse shows the rise and fall in activity that happens as part o the sun’s solar cycle, along with events like transiting planets and eruptions, the website states.

For much more from NASA on the sun time-lapse, click here.