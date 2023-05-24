CLEVELAND (WJW) — One more of the 11 suspects indicted in an alleged car theft ring appeared in court on Monday.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said the group stole more than $5 million worth of vehicles from 26 dealerships across 11 Ohio counties.

The alleged thieves targeted high-end luxury vehicles including a Porsche, several BMWs, and a Jaguar.

Their 142-count indictment brings counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, grand theft of motor vehicles, breaking and entering and other charges against the 11 suspects, ranging in age from 18 years old to 22 years old.

The suspect arraigned on Wednesday was Willie Hicks, 22. He pleaded not guilty and was given a $25,000 cash, surety or property bond.

Seven of the suspects have already entered not-guilty pleas at their arraignments Friday morning:

Makilin Wilson, 20

Rasheed Roundtree, 21

Dahmere Lymon, 19

Ty’aun Williams, 20

Shaakir Maddox, 21

Arthur Robinson, 21

Laejuan Robinson, 18

Their cases were assigned to Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy McCormick. They’re due back in that courtroom on May 30 for a pretrial.

Maddox’ attorney argued for a $50,000 bond, saying the man is not a flight risk, as he and his family are longtime Garfield Heights residents.

Maddox was recently employed as a security guard with Cleveland Metropolitan School District, and was also participating in a sheriff’s corrections officer training program, he said.

Prosecutors alleged Lymon, during his arrest, threatened to attack officers when he got out of jail.

Also indicted on racketeering charges were:

Theon Avery, 20

Cory Phillips, 18

Kyer Allen, 19

The three will appear in court for arraignments at a later date.

Police said one of the vehicles stolen in this string of thefts belonged to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson had left the vehicle at a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmsted to be serviced, before it was stolen in an early morning break-in on Saturday, Jan. 14. It was later found in a ditch.

