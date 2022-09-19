AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – A FOX 8 I-Team camera was watching as police and other first responders in Amherst went through a full scale active shooter drill Monday.

“We just want to be as ready as we can,” said Lt. Dan Makruski of the Amherst Police Department.

About 500 people, including teachers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics, took part in the drill at the Walter G. Nord Middle School.

Makruski told us the intense training is to help the first responders find out what they would need to do if they ever got a call for an active shooter at a school.

“We have to be ready for everything and anything,” Makruski said. “At least be as ready as we can possibly be and doing these exercises helps us prepare for these kinds of things as much as we can.”



In recent weeks, the I-Team has taken a hard look at whether local first responders have trained for active shooters at schools.

We found many communities have, including Brecksville, Shaker Heights and Broadview Heights.

Cleveland police officials told us Monday they too have recently started active shooter training. All departments are working to make sure they are prepared for a call they hope never comes.



“We hope we never have to do this,” Makruski said. “But I know if it happens we are more prepared today than yesterday.”