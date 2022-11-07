CLEVELAND (WJW) – SkyFOX captured the full moon shining brightly over Cleveland ahead of a blood moon lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning.

The partial eclipse is set to begin at 4:09 a.m., with the total eclipse beginning at 5:16 a.m.

The maximum eclipse will be at 5:59 a.m.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align, causing the moon to be draped in the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra.

Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “blood moons” due to the reddish hue that is cast onto the moon by refracted sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere.

We won’t see another total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025, so make sure you don’t miss it!