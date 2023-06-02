TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — When he saw the four kids on his aerial camera, the Ohio state trooper called for an ambulance.

Four juveniles, reported missing when they didn’t return from a tubing trip, were found stranded early Tuesday, May 30, along a remote bank of the Tuscarawas River — and they appeared to be shivering.

“They look like they’re kind of cold. You might want to get EMS started down that way if you haven’t already,” the trooper operating the aerial camera can be heard radioing sheriff’s deputies on the ground, in video posted to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.

A timestamp on the video indicates two of the four kids were found just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, about six-and-a-half hours after they went into the water.

The trooper can be heard calling out their location: East of Towpath Road and north of Dover-Zoar Road, which intersect along the river in Lawrence Township.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office requested the aviation unit’s aid in locating the four juveniles, and the trooper can be heard guiding sheriff’s deputies to them, while keeping a spotlight on them.

Deputies located all four juveniles just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, as indicated by radio chatter.

“Great job and you guys take care!” the trooper called out.

“We appreciate all your assistance down here,” a deputy said.

“Anytime, guys,” the trooper responded.