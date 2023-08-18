CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Students were back in the classroom at Cuyahoga Falls City Schools on Thursday, but the day was extra special for Eli, a second-grader whose dad has been deployed in the U.S. Army for the past year.

Planning a surprise reunion, the military dad dressed up in the school district’s tiger mascot and stepped into Eli’s classroom.

As seen in the video, he waved at the class before kneeling in front of Eli and removing his mask.

Eli then leapt into his dad’s arms and they hugged as Daughtry’s “Home” plays over the touching video.

“Welcome home, soldier! Thank you for your service!” the school district said.