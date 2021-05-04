Watch: Mentor teachers, students help mother duck and her babies move to greener pastures

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Teachers at an elementary school in Mentor got their ducks in a row by showing their students the importance of caring for animals in nature.

A mother duck made her nest in the courtyard of Ridge Elementary School a few weeks ago giving a front row seat to a science lesson for Emily Kowalski’s first graders as they watched the duck sit on her eggs, only leaving occasionally for food.

Tuesday morning the class came to school to find the mother duck with her 10 ducklings that had hatched!

“My momma instinct kicked in and I had to get them out,” Kowalski said. “I called Lake Metroparks Penitentiary Glen for advice. They told me to try to get them out because they need a water source.”

So she enlisted the help of the team of first grade teachers and her daughter in kindergarten to lead the ducks out of the closed-in courtyard and into the school building.

“We then led them down our first grade hallway and out the door where they could be free and not stuck,” she said. “It was the most heartwarming experience.”