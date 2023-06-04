CLEVELAND (WJW) — Nine Ohio firefighters who died last year were remembered in a downtown Cleveland ceremony Sunday morning.

The 19th Annual Firefighters Memorial Ride started at 11 a.m. and was routed through Cleveland, Parma, Parma Heights, North Royalton, Strongsville, Berea and Brook Park.

Proceeds will be donated to the families of nine Ohio firefighters who died last year.

The nine fire and EMS officers who died in 2022 were honored in a reading of the names on Sunday before the ride cruised off:

Willoughby firefighter Seamus Culligan, last alarm on Feb. 15, 2022

Portsmouth firefighter Edward Long, last alarm March 22, 2022

Bloom Township firefighter Ralph Nunley, last alarm March 23, 2022

West Salem firefighter Phillip Wigal, last alarm April 11, 2022

Tiffin firefighter Sean Tyler, last alarm June 20, 2022

Columbus firefighter Douglas Wortman, last alarm Aug. 13, 2022

Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick, last alarm Nov. 19, 2022

Dublin firefighter Charles Swank, last alarm Dec. 8, 2022

Kettering firefighter Tracy Leach, last alarm Dec. 24, 2022

“What you guys do as a brotherhood is amazing,” said widow Cyndie Culligan during the ceremony. “And I hope that none of you will let that go. The up and coming guys, please, don’t underestimate what this wonderful brotherhood did. Or what it can do for the families.”

One of Tetrick’s relatives also spoke at the event. Five college-bound students also received scholarships during the event.