Watch: Melissa McCarthy asks for honks on side of road for injured friend, Mariska Hargitay

(WJW) — After her good friend Mariska Hargitay injured her right ankle, Melissa McCarthy held her own prayer sign and is sharing the video.

Hargitay, an actress on “Law and Order SVU,” is in a cast after the injury. Today reports before that, she had a broken knee, a torn ligament and a fracture in her other ankle from another injury.

McCarthy put on a green jumpsuit and made a sign saying: “Honk if you’re praying for Mariska Hargitay’s recovery,” and waved it at the side of the road in front of a Wienerschnitzel shop.

She posted the video on Instagram, saying: If you can’t produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best this is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign.”

Hargitay reposted it on her page, writing: “Above and beyond. Honk if you’re blown away by @melissamccarthy’s heart and humor. Might be worth breaking my ankle for.”