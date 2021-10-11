Watch: Mayoral candidates hope to win over Clevelanders in Monday evening debate

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The two remaining candidates in the Cleveland mayoral race hoped to win over city residents during a debate Monday evening.

Nonprofit executive Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council president Kevin Kelley led the crowded field of seven candidates in September’s primary. Bibb finished with 27% of the vote, while Kelley had 19.4%. Roughly 3,000 votes separated the two.

Kelley and Bibb are vying to become the first new mayor of Cleveland since 2006. Current Mayor Frank Jackson announced this spring he would not run for the fifth term.

The race will be decided in the Nov. 2 election.

Rick Jackson, senior host and producer at Ideastream Public Media, hosted the debate.

Some of the topics up for discussion include crime, jobs, health disparities and police accountability.

The debate will be available to watch at 7:30 p.m.