MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Two Mayfield Heights officers are okay following a crash that happened on I-271.

It was around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday when the officers were investigating a crash.

According to police, a driver lost control on a slick road and slid into the police vehicle.

The officers were out of the cruiser at the time and jumped over the median wall.

No one was hurt.