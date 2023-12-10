MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a celebration more than 53 years in the making. Massillon is once again a city of champions.

Proud residents lined the streets for a championship parade, celebrating Washington High School’s first state title since 1970.

“It really goes through the roof,” Massillon fan Jon Roseman said. “I can’t believe, I’m still kinda pinching myself.”

It was a hard-fought 7-2 victory over Archbishop Hoban (Akron), snapping a 53-year drought. Hundreds showed up to thank the students for their championship performance.

“Oh my gosh, I’ve been waiting for this for forever,” Massillon fan Rose Boyd said. “I’m so proud of them, so proud of them.”

WJW photo

The Tigers claim 25 State Championships on its website, but this is the first OHSAA playoff era title in school history.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry designated Dec. 10, 2023 as Massillon Tigers Day, awarding the students with special pins to remember the victory.

Head Coach Nate Moore and several players spoke at a podium before fireworks were set off.

“Fifty-three years, city of Massillon, the wait is over,” Moore said. “2023 will forever be remembered as the year of the tiger. Coach Brown, I hope we made you proud this year.”

Massillon finished with a perfect 16-0 record.