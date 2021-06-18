WATCH: Mansfield police release dashcam video from officer-involved shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Police dashcam video was released, showing the moments before, during and after an officer-involved shooting in Mansfield this week. An officer says he shot a suspect, who had pulled a gun on him during a struggle.

Police officer Jordan Moore was patrolling the streets of Mansfield Wednesday evening when he spotted a vehicle that fit the description of a car wanted in the shooting of a 22-year-old man earlier in the day. Video from the cruiser’s dashcam shows Officer Moore turn around and follow the orange colored Kia Rio.

The driver does not stop. He makes several turns, goes down an alley and parks in the yard of a home on West Fourth Street.

The video shows the driver jump out of the car and leap over the hood of the police cruiser. The officer tries to tackle him, and the two scuffle. They move to the side of the house and it appears the police cruiser slowly keeps moving, until it bumps into the building.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Alexander Maxwell of Columbus, and the officer are now out of camera view.

“Go ‘head bruh, go ‘head bruh…shoot me (expletive), shoot me (expletive),” Maxwell yells, before three gunshots are heard.

After the shots, someone who appears to be the suspect, runs away, before three more gunshots are heard. Officer Moore appears to follow him as dispatchers are notified about the shooting.

Within minutes, more officers and an ambulance arrive.

“Bro, I can’t feel my (expletive) leg bro, Oh my God, my back,” yells Maxwell in obvious pain.

“That man didn’t have a gun, no type of weapon on him…you tased him an the taser didn’t work,” a bystander could be heard telling police officers.

In a statement, Mansfield’s police chief says Officer Moore fired his weapon, after the suspect pulled a gun on him during the struggle.

“We have the gun,” says an officer on the scene.

Maxwell is recovering in the hospital, according to police. Officer Moore was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

There’s no word on the condition of the 22-year-old man who Maxwell is suspected of shooting earlier in the day.

Patrolman Moore is 25 years old and has been on the force for almost three years. He was placed on administrative leave, per the department’s policy after any police-involved shooting.