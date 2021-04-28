Watch: Mansfield police dashcam video shows teenager drag, push officer out of moving car

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield police are searching for a local teenager accused of pushing a police officer out of his moving car during a traffic stop that was recorded on his cruiser’s dash camera.

The incident started Sunday evening when Officer Clay Blair attempts to pull over a car he observes running through a stop sign.

The driver, identified as Elijah Williams, 18, of Mansfield pulls over in an alley but, according to the report, Officer Blair believes he is making suspicious movements toward the left side of his driver’s door and so Williams is asked to get out of the car.

Williams asks why he was pulled over and when he is told, he denies the violation.

With the dash camera rolling, officer Blair believes Williams is making repeated movements to his pockets.

The officer then attempts to put Williams in hand cuffs and a struggle ensues with Williams getting back in his car and driving away with the officer still engaged.

The car goes through an intersection and Blair is eventually pushed from the moving car, tumbling on the ground.

Mansfield police on Wednesday would not make any comment about the incident or the video released to Fox 8.

According to his report the officer says he suffered abrasions on his arm and scrapes and bruises to his right leg and knee.

He returned to his cruiser, but Williams could not be located.

He remains wanted on a charge of felonious assault.