Watch: Mansfield police cruiser crashes into vehicle while responding to a call

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash involving a Mansfield police officer last Friday.

The Mansfield Division of Police reports that around 8:22 p.m. officer Justin Cikity was driving to assist other officers on Emerald Avenue who needed help at a fight scene when the crash occurred.

Police recently released footage from the damaged cruiser (as seen above), which shows the car moving fast with its sirens blaring. Almost out of nowhere, a 2007 Kia emerges into the car’s lane of travel.

Reportedly, the driver had stopped for a stop sign before entering East 1st Street and getting hit by the police vehicle.

The Kia’s 22-year-old driver and 19-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Cikity also received medical attention for his injuries.