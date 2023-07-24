KEY WEST, Fla. (WJW) – The newest Ernest Hemingway lookalike was named in Key West on his birthday.

More than 140 people attended the 2023 Ernest Hemingway Lookalike Contest as part of the Keys’ Hemingway Days festivities to celebrate the late author’s birthday.

Gerrit Marshall from Madison, Wisconsin, was crowned the winner of the annual contest on Saturday, July 22, which was also his 68th birthday.

“This is the best birthday that I have ever had,” Marshall said following his victory at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, where Hemingway often gathered with friends while living in Key West during the 1930s. “It is exhilarating to know that Hemingway was here and to walk in his footsteps. I think if he was here today, he would be totally amazed.”

This was Marshall’s 11th attempt at the contest. He told Florida Keys News Bureau that he shares Hemingway’s interests in writing and outdoor pursuits, but “doesn’t envy the late author’s four marriages.”

Marshall is a retired television broadcast engineer, according to Florida Keys News Bureau.