WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJW) — Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding a man who acted less than exemplary at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Georgia.

During the incident, which was caught on camera, the customer can be seen reaching through the restaurant window, throwing any equipment he can get his hands on.

“This guy took ‘have it your way’ too far after he decided his order wasn’t to his liking (it didn’t have anything to do with ice cream machines, I swear),” the Waynesboro Police Department said in a Facebook post. “And [he] threw a temper tantrum, among other things, at the drive-thru.”

Credit: Waynesboro GA Police Department via Storyful

The department made clear this kind of behavior is unacceptable and asked anyone who may have information regarding the incident to reach out to them.