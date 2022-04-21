CLEVELAND (WJW) – Littering is disgusting, and it’s also illegal.

For anyone who has ever wondered how that couch got on the side of the road while driving by, the Ohio Department of Transportation released a video showing just that.

On Monday during evening rush hour, ODOT was looking into a report of a couch on the roadway at I-480 and SR-94.

On the video you can see an ottoman or couch section on the lefthand shoulder of the ramp to I-480.

On the other side of the ramp, the driver of a black car stops, puts on his flashers and gets out of the car.

He walks over to the passenger’s side and pulls garbage out of his car onto the side of the road.

“Our roadsides aren’t a dumpster,” ODOT wrote in a Facebook post.

ODOT says they reported the situation to law enforcement.

Illegal dumping is a felony in Ohio.

Crime Stoppers has partnered with the Cuyahoga County Environmental Crimes Task Force to help catch and prosecute people who illegally dump trash.

Open dumping can lower property values, cost taxpayers money, breed disease-carrying rats, ticks and mosquitoes, cause physical injuries and a multitude of other issues, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers will pay a $2500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspected illegal dumper.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at (216)252-7463 or 25crime.com.

If possible, they ask for a description of the person, license plate and vehicle along with the date and time.