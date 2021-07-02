Watch: Man on sidewalk nearly hit by out-of-control car

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was the end of the day and Terry’s North Coast Auto was about to close up shop on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland. The only thing left to do was to bring in the forklift.

Something that mechanic Tony Bartholomew has done a million times. But this time, it almost cost him his life.

“Something said look up and about 10 feet in front of me there was a car coming straight at me,” he said.

The car had been stolen just minutes before the thieves lost control on wet roads, crossing three lanes of traffic and seeming to make a beeline right at Tony.

The impact snapped a pole in half sending live wires crashing to the ground all around him.

“Pure adrenaline kicked in,” he said. “I leaped off the forklift as fast as a I could.”

The car continued on for another several feet before the driver bailed out and took off. The passenger was caught by the folks who’d chased the stolen car and was held for police.

Bartholomew said he’s seen his fair share of accidents over the years but never right in front of him.

“On the sidewalk you don’t think that you gotta check traffic so that was the last thing on my mind was a car coming at me like that,” he said.