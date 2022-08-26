XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of attempting to kidnap a child from a school in southwest Ohio was caught on video lunging at a police officer with a pen.

According to the Xenia Police Department, 35-year-old Reid Duran walked into the St. Brigid School in Xenia during an Open House event on Monday, claiming to be the parent of one of the children there. Duran raised suspicion among staff and parents, prompting them to call the police.

(Reid Duran, Greene County Jail)

Police first spoke with Duran at St. Brigid School, where police said he admitted to posing as a parent during the school’s open house to kidnap a 5-year-old female student.

Duran agreed to go back to the Justice Center for further questioning.

Court documents read, “Since Duran was here voluntarily, and was not in custody, he was not handcuffed.”

The video released by police shows Duran sitting in the interview room. You see Duran reach for a pen with his left hand, he pauses to look at it, then lunges at the officer sitting behind him.

That officer, who was identified as Officer Nicholas Peters in court documents, immediately blocks the attack, takes him to the ground and handcuffs him.

The police report filed by Officer Peters reads, “Reid attempted to stab me in my upper right chest/neck area. I immediately took Reid to the ground.”

Duran said during an interview at the Greene County Jail that he “felt he was cornered and wanted to ‘put the officer down,’ and escape,” according to court documents. “I asked him if his intention was to seriously hurt Officer Peters, he agreed that is what he intended,” the statement of facts continues.

Xenia Police said that Duran made “concerning comments” during the investigation, including admitting that he was there to kidnap one of the children.

“This is a unique experience,” Sgt. Lon Etchison with the Xenia Police Division Detective Section said. “You know, I’ve been in law enforcement for 27 years and this is the first time I’ve dealt with something like this.”

After the interview, Duran tried to escape the room, forcing officers to physically restrain him again. He is now being held at the Greene County Jail.

On Tuesday, August 23, Duran was charged with attempted kidnapping, felonious assault, and escape. He remains at the Greene County Jail without bond.