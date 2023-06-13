OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – The man accused of hitting and injuring a local firefighter appeared in court on Tuesday.

Ali Akram, 52, of Warrensville Heights, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

Police say Akram had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit while driving his SUV back on May 12 when he hit Ghadi Cole, 44, of Macedonia, who was riding a motorcycle.

At last check, Cole’s family told FOX 8 that the firefighter who has protected the public for more than two decades was fighting for his life.

You can watch more from the interview in the video below.

“He can’t eat so they had to insert a feeding tube. It’s hard to watch and see how much pain he is in,” said Claudette Cole, his mother.

Claudette said Cole is a proud father and a captain with the Cleveland Division of Fire, as well as an Oakwood firefighter.

Akram remains free on bond. An attorney representing Akram said he has no prior charges related to OVI, and his last legal trouble was a low-level drug possession offense in 1999.

Cole’s fellow firefighters have started a GoFundMe account to financially help his family.