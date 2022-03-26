(Video credit: Beaches OBGYN via Storyful)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJW) — Video shows the moment a mama duck was guided out of the doors of a maternity hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday with her 10 newborn ducklings following in a near-perfect line close behind her.

Hospital management says they were hatched in a courtyard of the building, which happens to provide women with obstetrics and gynecology services at Baptist Medical Center Beaches.

“This smart mama duck found herself at the right place when she delivered her babies in the labor and delivery atrium of Baptist Beaches this week,” Beaches OBGYN wrote on Facebook.

Hospital staff can be seen in the video ushering the ducks toward the exit.

One of the hospital’s staff members, Dr. Anita Patel, said the duck must have flown into the internal courtyard to lay her eggs.

“Congrats, Mama! We’ll see you in six weeks for your follow-up,” they added.

