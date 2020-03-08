WATCH: Malfunction at winery in Italy causes wine to flow from kitchen sinks in the neighborhood

CASTELVETRO, Italy (WJW/CNN) — A malfunction at a winery in Castelvetro, Italy caused 1,000 liters of wine to leak into the water pipes, according to CNN.

About 20 homes nearby turned on their sinks that day to find ready-to-be-bottled wine freely flowing from the faucet. It lasted for about three hours.

The local government said the issue did not post any health risks. In fact, officials found the situation to be humorous in light of the coronavirus outbreak that has plagued their region.

“At a time where we have very little to smile about, I’m glad we brought some levity to others,” Deputy Mayor Giorgia Mezzacqui told CNN. “Hopefully some day they’ll remember us and will want to come visit us.”

A manager for the winery said some residents didn’t seem to mind and actually decided to save as much as they could to drink for later.