Watch: Maine police officer carries missing elderly man from ditch after winter storm

VASSALBORO, Maine (WJW) — Dashcam video captured the moment when a Maine police officer heroically carried a missing elderly man to safety after he was found in a ditch during a winter storm.

According to Maine State Police, the elderly man had Alzheimer’s and wandered away from his home in Vassalboro on Wednesday around 5 a.m.

Trooper Tyler Harrington located the man in a ditch on Mudget Hill Road after he got a tip from a truck driver who saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during the storm.

He was unable to walk so Trooper Harrington then lifted and carried the 82-year-old man, who was suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite, to his warm cruiser until an ambulance arrived.

At one point in the video you can hear the officer tell EMS, “He’s in bad shape.”

The man was taken to a hospital in Augusta where he is recovering from his injuries.