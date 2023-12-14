CLEVELAND (WJW) — Before the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s drive-thru food distribution began on Thursday, cars lined South Marginal Road, aerial footage from SkyFOX shows.

The distribution started at 1 p.m. and is set to run through 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, at Muni Lot, 1503 S. Marginal Road.

The next (and last) distribution at Muni Lot is set for Thursday, Dec. 21.

How to get there

From state Route 2 or Interstate 90 West: Follow SR 2, take exit No. 196 (South Marginal Road) to enter Muni Lot.

From Interstate 71 and I-90 East: Take exit No. 175 (East 55th Street), turn right, then turn immediately right onto South Marginal Road.

All other traffic: Start at East 55th Street and South Marginal Road. Head west on South Marginal Road to Muni Lot.

How to sign up

Pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit WeFeedCLE.org.

Recipients must be in a vehicle to receive food. Motorists are asked to clear their trunks before coming to the distribution site.

Find help with food

The food bank partners with more than 1,000 programs and agencies that can help residents receive food or get nutrition benefits.

You can find your local food pantry or a hot meal site on the food bank’s website or call its help center at 216-738-2067.