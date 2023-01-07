CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A local veteran is celebrating a huge milestone: his 95th birthday.

John Summers was stationed in Guam as an engineer during WWII working on ships and other equipment for the United States Navy.

His friends and his family decided to honor the occasion with a party at Mission BBQ in Canton Saturday, although his birthday isn’t until Jan. 13.

WJW photo

Summers’ son, Gary Summers told FOX 8 his dad still lives on his own and drives. So what’s the man’s secret to a long and happy life?

“Oh boy, I still dance some, maybe a half a song,” John said. “I don’t what it is. I eat pretty good, although I do eat junk food. I have to make sure I can handle junk food so I eat it occasionally.”

John has a couple siblings also in their 90s at this time, but he said he’s not quite sure what the secret is.