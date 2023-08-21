NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) — A local toddler with a love for garbage trucks got the surprise of his young life in honor of his birthday.

Carter Baran, a North Royalton 2-year-old, reportedly loves hanging out and watching the garbage truck stop by his house, hoping to hear the air horn. So when Rumpke truck driver Jason Simon learned Baran’s birthday was this week, the company sprung into action.

While making his rounds last Friday, Simon stopped by Baran’s home with a gift, which included a Rumpke recycle bin, a safety vest and gloves, and, the most exciting of all, a toy garbage truck.

Photo courtesy Ashley Nemes-Baran

Carter’s mom, Ashley Nemes-Baran, told FOX 8 the surprise meant so much to her son and the family.