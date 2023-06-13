Marshallville, Ohio (WJW) – Police officers are often called upon to wear many hats, and newly released video shows how a local sheriff’s deputy was pressed into service as an emergency firefighter.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Steven Hunter and his canine partner, Kojak, raced to Marshallville after receiving a report of a fire in the village.

A lone volunteer firefighter arrived at the scene at the same time as Sgt. Hunter. They discovered that a garage was fully engulfed and the flames were being whipped by the wind.

Sgt. Hunter, who is also a volunteer firefighter in Rittman, realized that time was of the essence because the fire was in danger of spreading to a nearby home and business.

The sergeant grabbed the hose from the truck and once it was connected, he attacked the fire, doing everything he could to keep the blaze from spreading.

He did not have any protective equipment and the heat from the flames was so intense that he had to use a tree as a shield.

Eventually, other volunteer firefighters arrived and together they were able to bring the fire under control.

Sgt. Hunter’s commitment to protect and serve is being saluted by first responders across Wayne County.

“This deputy had the training, he had the knowhow and he was in the right place at the right time,” said Captain Doug Hunter.

The fire in Marshallville illustrates a major issue facing communities across Northeast Ohio and the country, a shortage of qualified firefighters, paramedics and police officers.

Captain Hunter, who is retiring from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office this summer after serving 41 years, is among those hoping that a new generation of first responders can be inspired to serve.

Steven Hunter’s volunteer spirit is no surprise to Captain Hunter, who happens to be the sergeant’s father.

“There’s a little extra pride attached to that, but I’m proud of the actions of our deputies daily and this was just a little extra,” he said.

Just two weeks ago, Sgt. Hunter and his canine partner responded to a house fire outside Wooster, and in that case, helped conduct a search to make sure that no one was trapped inside.