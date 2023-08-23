*Above video of UPS truck fire in Holmes County was taken by Todd Mossorr*

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The fire chief of a Holmes County volunteer fire department is giving credit to firefighters for saving a nearby home and other vehicles when a UPS delivery truck was fully engulfed in flames.

“Our firefighters got on scene very quickly and extinguished the fire,” East Holmes Fire Chief John Schlabach told Fox 8 News.

Schlabach said the first firefighter on scene was able to move a homeowner’s Chevy truck that was parked “right next” to the truck that was on fire preventing the homeowner’s truck from catching fire.

Other firefighters quickly put the truck fire which prevented the flames shooting from the delivery truck from spreading to a home that was “very close,” he said.

There was no damage to the house or the homeowner’s truck Schlabach added.

“The fire started in a rear tire that caught fire probably from a car part on the truck that overheated,” he said.

The fire started around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and no one was injured the chief added.