HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Preschool and kindergarten students gathered at Hudson City Schools to honor those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military.

McDowell Elementary students held the special ceremony and were joined by members of the Stow National Guard.

The ceremony included singing, waving of the American flag, and a “Star Wall” that was dedicated to veterans.

You can watch and listen as students sang in the video player above.