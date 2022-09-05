CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 11th Congressional District Community Caucus celebrated ’50 years of community and political empowerment” with its annual Labor Day parade.

The parade kicked off at the corner of East 146th Street and Kinsman Road and ended at Luke Easter Park, where continuing festivities included food, vendors, live music, line dancing, games a kid’s village and more.

The Labor Day parade was started by Mayor Carl B. Stokes. It’s been carried on by his successor, former Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, now the secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Its first year in 1967 was a picnic. Stokes’ brother Congressman Louis Stokes expanded in 1971 to include a parade.

Watch the procession live in the player above.