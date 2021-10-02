Women’s March held on Cleveland’s westside

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Women’s March Cleveland, along with other cities nationwide, is hosting a local rally and march today at Market Square Park on the city’s near westside.

Starting at noon, at the corner of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue, the event coordinators are asking all women across racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines to rally and march for what they call women’s reproductive and civil rights, or control over their own bodies.

This is in protest of the recent Texas court ruling which bans abortions after six weeks and does not exempt cases of rape or incest.

Alongside Women’s March Cleveland, other participating groups are gathering, including International Women’s Day March Cleveland, Planned Parenthood, Imperial Women Coalition and more.