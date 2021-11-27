Winterfest tree lighting ceremony brightens up downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winterfest kicked off Sunday afternoon with ice skating and carriage rides on Public Square, but the main event hit the night sky at 7:30 p.m.

Along with a special appearance from Santa Claus, the downtown tree lighting ceremony took place with fireworks sealing the deal.

Following a scaled-back event due to COVID-19 in 2020, this year’s happening saw a return to tradition for the free, family-friendly event.

Take a look at the tree lighting ceremony in the video player above. Find out more about Cleveland’s holiday plans right here.