Winter Wonderland Lighting Celebration lights up Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Despite the pandemic, the annual Winter Wonderland Lighting Celebration lit up downtown Strongsville Sunday evening.

This year, viewers were encouraged to watch the lighting of the downtown Commons, gazebo, huge Christmas tree and clocktower by Santa and Mayor Tom Perciak from afar.

The event, and all of its beautiful fireworks, were shown on the city’s Facebook page, and also fox8.com (as seen above).

Anyone who did attend in person needed to wear a mask and stay 6-feet from others. Santa did not meet with children this year, due to coronavirus concerns.

