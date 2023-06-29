CLEVELAND (WJW) — The final recommendations for the city’s master plan to revitalize West Side Market were revealed Thursday.

The city of Cleveland is currently in the second phase of a plan to transition management of the market to a newly created nonprofit.

The Cleveland Public Market Corporation could begin operating West Side Market this coming January, pending council approval.

At a Thursday briefing at Truss along West 25th Street, officials presented the final recommendations for the city’s West Side Market Masterplan.

