Watch Live: Westlake community members hold rally in support of United State Postal Service

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — In honor of “Save the Post Office Saturday,” a rally is being held today at the Westlake Branch Post Office.

Community members are invited to come out and voice their support for the United States Postal Service starting at 11 a.m. People are encouraged to wear masks and bring signs. There are hundreds of these rallies happening around the country today.

The U.S. Postal Service has been under fire recently in light of mail-in ballot concerns regarding the upcoming presidential election in November.

A host of rallies are being held today in support and against various political ideals across Northeast Ohio. Follow FOX 8 for more information.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: