Wayne Dawson foundation scholarship giveaway awards 5 students: ‘This means I can forward my success’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Dawson Foundation is at it again!

Today at noon right in FOX 8’s front yard, our Own Wayne Dawson and his brother William awarded five $1,000 scholarships to students on their way to earning college degrees.

The foundation began in 2007 and has given away 68 scholarships totaling about $80,000 since it started.

Today, these students will be awarded a scholarship:

Asia’Lee Fair – attending Livingstone College (Bio/PreMed)

Adele Dooner – College of Wooster (undecided)

Anna Turner – The Ohio State University (BSN in Nursing/Bachelors of Science)

Amaya Myles – Cleveland State University (journalism & communications)

Dasia Love – Bowling Green State University (Forensic Science)

Brothers Wayne and William Dawson were inspired by the personality, passion and persistence of their mother Annie L. Dawson, so they started the foundation based on two things: her belief that education is important and should be taken seriously and also the importance of setting goals in order to successful.

