Walk to Remember returns to in-person at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo; Kristi Capel there to greet participants

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After a year of shutdowns and cancellations, more than 2,000 people are gathering at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the 10th anniversary of Walk to Remember.

FOX 8’s Own Kristi Capel is there to greet participants as they come in from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to start walking and to place their loved one’s name on a ribbon as part of a memorial art project at the Welcome Plaza.

The Walk to Remember raises funds for the Hospice of the Western Reserve, paying for pediatric hospice care, pet therapy, the granting  patient wishes and other programs not covered by insurance.

