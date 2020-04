CLEVELAND (WJW) — A group of volunteers placed luminaries outside some of the local police stations and fire departments in the area Sunday night.

They told FOX 8 that they wanted to show their support for all those hard working individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.

They planned to make stops in Cleveland, North Royalton, Strongsville and Avon.

As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reports 4,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,104 hospitalizations, 346 ICU admissions and 119 deaths.