Vigil for manager shot and killed at Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Friends and family gathered together today for an outdoor vigil to honor the life of a man shot and killed last Thursday at a Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s.
Thirty-year-old Shawn Fann, of Akron, who was a manager at the location where the vigil was also held, was reportedly murdered by another employee.
Fann was the father of five young children, ranging in age from 2 to 8. During the vigil, balloons were released in Fann’s honor.
A suspect 34-year-old Christopher Riddick is currently in custody involving the incident.
A GoFundMe page is now set up by the family for Fann’s going home services.