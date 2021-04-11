Vigil for manager shot and killed at Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Friends and family gathered together today for an outdoor vigil to honor the life of a man shot and killed last Thursday at a Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s.

Thirty-year-old Shawn Fann, of Akron, who was a manager at the location where the vigil was also held, was reportedly murdered by another employee.

Courtesy of Shawn Fann’s family

Fann was the father of five young children, ranging in age from 2 to 8. During the vigil, balloons were released in Fann’s honor.

A suspect 34-year-old Christopher Riddick is currently in custody involving the incident.

A GoFundMe page is now set up by the family for Fann’s going home services.