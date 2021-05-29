Watch live: Vietnam veterans pinning ceremony held in Lorain County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — Vietnam veterans from Ohio and out of the state are being honored with a pinning ceremony in Lorain County today.

At 6 p.m., members of the Nathan Perry Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution gather at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to give an opportunity for the stories of the brave men and women to be heard.

The gold star on the pin symbolizes honor and gratitude for the men and women who pay the ultimate price while serving their country.

98 men were honored in today’s ceremony.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app