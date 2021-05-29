Watch live: Vietnam veterans pinning ceremony held in Lorain County

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — Vietnam veterans from Ohio and out of the state are being honored with a pinning ceremony in Lorain County today.

At 6 p.m., members of the Nathan Perry Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution gather at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to give an opportunity for the stories of the brave men and women to be heard.

The gold star on the pin symbolizes honor and gratitude for the men and women who pay the ultimate price while serving their country.

98 men were honored in today’s ceremony.