Veteran whose mic was turned down at Memorial Day event speaks at American Legion convention

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — The veteran whose mic was turned down during a Memorial Day speech in Hudson was invited to speak at the American Legion Department of Ohio’s convention in Independence Saturday afternoon.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter, 77, took to the stage around 1:30 p.m., and the speech can be viewed in the video player above.

Kemter was censored during the May event, sponsored by Hudson’s American Legion Lee-Bishop Post 464, when he began to speak about freed Black slaves honoring soldiers who died during the Civil War.

“I first thought there was some technical issue and then I learned later it was purposely turned down,” Kemter told FOX 8 at the time. “I am saddened and extremely disappointed that the American Legion would censor my speech.”

Today, Kemter was able to read the speech in its entirety to the American Legion audience.

