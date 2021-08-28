USS Cod returns to Cleveland with homecoming celebration

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After a two-month trip to Erie, PA for repairs, the WWII Submarine USS Cod is back in Cleveland and ready to be adored by visitors once again.

It returned last Wednesday but today is the day we celebrate its homecoming!

The 78-year-old submarine received repairs to the underwater hull, including refurbishment of 10 torpedo tubes, ballast tank plating, and a new hull coating system donated by Sherwin-Williams.

Having left its Cleveland dock on June 13, the COD received $1 million in repairs over 63 days.

The 1,400-ton submarine is back resting in her dock at 1201 N. Marginal Rd. on North Coast Harbor.