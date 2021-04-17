Watch: USS Cod fires deck gun salute in honor of Prince Philip

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The USS Cod honored Britain’s Prince Philip on the day of his funeral from the shores of Lake Erie.

The WWII submarine offered an on-deck gun salute followed and a short tribute to the WWII veteran and royal who died at 99 years old.

“Prince Philip was a superstar in the early days of modern historic ship preservation efforts through his work to save Cutty Sark and later many other historic ships and submarines around Britian,” USS Cod President Paul Farace said in a statement. “USS Cod is a proud member of an international group of historic ships that have been saved through the financial support of citizens in their home countries. I think it’s fitting that Cod join in the traditional gun salute that is occurring throughout the UK today to mark his passing.”

