Watch NAVY gun salute as USS COD departs Cleveland for repairs in Erie, PA

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The USS COD submarine departed today from Cleveland to Erie, PA for repairs. And she went out with a bang!

The 18-hour, 102-mile journey started with a traditional NAVY departure, including firing a gun salute to her city after a signal from her recently restored ship’s horn that she is “preparing to get underway!”

Tug Manitou, operated by Malcolm Marine Inc., of St. Claire, MI, arrived in Cleveland to hook up to the 312-foot long submarine. With a second tug assisting, COD was moved from the spot she’s occupied for the last 62 years, according to a release from the USS COD Submarine Memorial.

The release says repairs will take approximately six to eight weeks to complete and will cost upwards of $1 million.

When the submarine is ready to return in August, her crew is planning a big welcome home party.