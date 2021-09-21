University of Akron offers $50k reward for help to find suspect in shooting death of student

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The University of Akron today announced they are offering a $50k reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect responsible for the recent shooting death of a student.

President Gary L. Miller and Board of Trustees Chair Joseph M. Gingo addressed the community in a press conference at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union this afternoon.

Police say 18-year-old Maya McFetridge, of Berea, died early Sunday morning after a shooting at a large gathering near the University of Akron‘s campus. Maya was a student of the university.

During the press conference, Miller said starting immediately the university is authorizing the Akron Police Department to increase the number of officers on and around campus and ordered a review of the Mutual Aid agreement to ensure all agencies are using the maximum police powers allowed.

He also said he’s authorized the use of $1 million to expand broadband-based camera and monitoring systems south of Exchange Street with the city of Akron and Summit County.

Gingo says the university’s board of trustees is putting up a $50,000 reward for anyone who can help in the arrested and indictment of the suspect or suspects.

Miller says the university believes the city needs to lay out specific guidelines for landlords to hold their tenants accountable for crime and safety issues on and around campus.

If you have any information that can lead to the arrest and indictment of the suspect or suspects, you can call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-2677