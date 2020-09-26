Watch Live: Trump supporters take to Cleveland highways for car parade

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Supporters of President Donald Trump have planned a car parade rally today in Cleveland, which involves rolling through area highways.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon, and the SkyFOX camera is taking you above the action. The parade route goes in a circle from I-480 West to the Jennings Freeway (I-176), to I-90 East to I-271 South back to I-480.

Participants are asked to decorate their cars for the event.

The rally comes just hours before Trump is expected to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court, filling the spot left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump is also scheduled to debate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday in Cleveland, their first sparring match of the year.

Find out more about the event at freeohionow.com.

