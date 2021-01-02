Trump car rally rolls through Northeast Ohio in support of president

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — Donald Trump fans continue to support the president, and today, a car rally is being held in Northeast Ohio.

The route began in Ravenna around 10:30 p.m. and is rolling through Kent, Stow, Hudson and Streetsboro. FOX 8 caught the action from the Meijer parking lot in Stow, as seen in the video above. Expect more coverage of the event from Streetsboro.

Throughout 2020, car and boat rallies were popular among Trump’s supporters. The president continues to take legal action over the result of the 2020 presidential election.

