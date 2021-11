WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The Christmas season is kicking off officially at Crocker Park with the lighting of the tree Saturday night.

The annual open-to-the-public tree lighting event features Santa, a skating rink and a performance by the Toy Soldier.

As usual, the tree is set to be 50-feet tall and covered in thousands of lights. Last year’s event was virtual.

