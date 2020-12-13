The Menorah on Mayfield lights up the night in Lyndhurst

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — The annual lighting of the Menorah on Mayfield is back tonight, and all are invited.

The ceremony is going down right in front of Lyndhurst City Hall on Mayfield Road, followed by a small socially-distanced celebration in the parking lot, all in honor of Hanukkah. Four candles are being lit tonight.

Watch the full lighting ceremony live in the video above.

